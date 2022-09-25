Otto Addo reveals why Samed Salis was not part of Ghana squad for Brazil friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following Ghana’s defeat to Brazil and Thomas Partey’s unreliable injury record, calls have heightened for the inclusion of RC Lens midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis into the Ghana squad for the World Cup.



Most Ghanaians believe that Salis is the perfect partner for Thomas Partey when he is present and the ideal replacement when the Arsenal star is injured.



Amid the heightening calls, Black Stars coach Otto Addo has explained why the midfielder was not in Ghana’s squad for the games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Otto Addo said that the midfielder rejected the Black Stars' call-up for the AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic and the four-nation tournament played in Japan because he was placed on the reserve list.



“Salis Abdul Samed, he played at Clermont Foot with Alidu Seidu, I called the two in May, and we still have a list with players on stand-by to be prepared in the event that players are injured,” Addo said as reported by Africa Football News.



He further stated that: “Alidu Seidu told me that there was no problem with him not being on the reserve list and being ready just in case. But Salis Abdul Samed told me he didn’t want to be on the reserve list. Then we had a lot of injuries in June, so I invited Alidu Seidu but Abdul Samed didn’t want to be a reservist so he wasn’t on the list, I couldn’t invite him.“So he is the one who excludes himself from the list? ” Yes, that’s it.”



After the 3-0 defeat to Brazil, Otto Addo is currently preparing his team for the friendly match against Nicaragua.



Ghana will play the game without key midfielder Thomas Partey who has left camp due to an injury.



