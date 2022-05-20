Otto Addo reveals how his family influenced his decision

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has revealed how difficult it was considering his family before deciding to combine two jobs.



Ghana hurriedly put up a makeshift technical team headed by Otto Addo who was an assistant coach to Milovan Rajevac.



The likes of George Boateng, Masaud Didi Dramani were all drafted in as assistant coaches whiles Chris Hughton was named as technical advisor.



Ghana secured qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after overcoming Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged play off.



After securing qualification Ghana wanted to appoint Otto Addo who is an assistant coach at German side Borussia Dortmund as a substantive coach but the German-born Ghanaian wanted to combine the Dortmund job



He revealed that his priority was to always maintained the Dortmund job regardless of the Black Stars role.



According the Dortmund assistant coach, says that combining family is difficult especially when there are kids.



"It's manageable: I have a contract for six months until after the World Cup. We have international matches in June, a ten-day trip in September and then the preparation for the World Cup and the tournament are on the agenda. We come from a completely different base when it comes to that – during my year and a half in Denmark I was home once a week. During my first year in Mönchengladbach, too, I spent a maximum of once a week with my family, more like every two weeks. Of course, family life is always a challenge, especially when you have children. But I'm not the only coach or player who knows that" he old transfermkt in an interview.