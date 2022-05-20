Otto Addo reveals how he combines the Black Stars and Dortmund job

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has revealed how he manages to combine the daunting Black Stars job and his role as an assistant coach at German side Borussia Dortmund.



He says that he has a solid team who helps him with the Black Stars job with assistant coaches George Boateng, Masauad Didi Dramani, technical director Chris Hughton and Francis Bugri all helping.



Addo reveals that the Borussia Dortmund job takes his full attention in the day and turn his focus to the Black Stars job in the evenings when the kids are asleep.



Otto Addo decided to continue as the Ghana coach after he reached terms with Borussia Dortmund which was his first priority.



"From scouts to analysts to the trainers, I have a very good team around me that I trust and that supports me very well. That's the most important. My assistant coach Didi Dramani takes care of many things on site. Our Technical Advisor Chris Hughton also does a lot of the work for me. My former teammate and good friend Francis Bugri forwards our elaborated plans to the appropriate departments. In the evenings we get together several times a week in zoom meetings and exchange ideas very closely and in detail. Of course, this is a challenge and for me it has a lot to do with the appropriate organization and controlling, but I think we handle it very well. During the day I'm completely on the BVB grounds for Borussia. Of course you talk to one or the other player in between, especially when the next games are coming up, like in June. But I do most things, phone calls, meetings, etc., in the evenings when the children are asleep. (laughs)" he told transfermkt.



Ghana hurriedly put up a makeshift technical team headed by Otto Addo who was an assistant coach to Milovan Rajevac.



Ghana secured qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after overcoming Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged play off.



He revealed that his priority was to always maintained the Dortmund job regardless of the Black Stars role.