Otto Addo records goalless draw with Black Stars in first game

Sports News of Saturday, 26 March 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Black Stars coach Otto Addo recorded a goalless draw in his first game with Black Stars on Friday evening at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 2022 World Cup playoff.
Addo a German-born former Ghana international is an assistant coach at Dortmund, where he focuses on youth development. The 46-year-old has also had previous coaching stints at fellow German clubs Hamburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach.
On 9 February 2022, the Ghana Football Association announced that they had appointed Addo as the interim coach for the Ghana national football team ahead of the team's 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup final play-off matches against Nigeria.
Otto Addo’s first Black Stars starting XI: Jojo Wollacott, Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudu, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, and Felix Afena-Gyan
Otto Addo will lead the Black Stars to Abuja for the second leg of the playoff in a must win affair for Ghana.