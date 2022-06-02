Otto Addo records first ever win as Black Stars coach against Madagascar

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana head coach Otto Addo got his first win after three attempts since taking the Black Stars hot seat in February this year.



Ghana made light work of Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener as coach Otto Addo recorded his first win as Ghana coach in three matches with a 3-0 victory.



It was a barren game in the first half before goals from Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari sealed an emphatic victory for Ghana.



In March, the Borussia Dortmund assistant manager was appointed as the interim coach but was confirmed as the substantive coach recently with the honeymoon period over.



Otto Addo after the heroics of guiding the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Nigeria has been handed the Ghana coaching job for the next six months.



Even with that Ghana did not win any of the two matches as they drew 0-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before earning a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to qualify for the World Cup via the away goal rule.



The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach will combine the Ghana job with his work with the German giants.



He is currently preparing his side for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Central African Republic before they travel to Japan for the Kirin tournament.



Ghana will next play against Central African Republic on 5th June, 2022.



