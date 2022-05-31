Otto Addo picks Hearts of Oak over Asante Kotoko

Otto Addo names Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has named Hearts of Oak as his favourite Ghanaian club.



During an interview with Ghanaian journalist Geroge Addo Jnr, Otto was made to choose between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



“This is hard," he said with a smile before making a choice “I have to go with Hearts of Oak.”



When asked about the first food he ate when he came to Ghana, the German-born Ghanaian coach answered: "I was running a lot, but because I love it today, so it must be 'kelewele'(fried plantains seasoned with spices)."



Otto Addo is currently in Ghana preparing the Black Stars for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations game against Madagascar on June 1, 2022.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are the two most glamourous clubs in Ghana. Both clubs have won the CAF Champions League thrice with Kotoko edging Hearts of Oak with one more trophy.



Hearts remain the only Ghanaian club to have won all three CAF interclub competitions, Champions League, Confederations Cup, and Super Cup.



Kotoko and Heart were in the finals of the maiden edition of the confederations cup, which was played in Ghana over two legs.



Hearts of Oak have won the Ghana Premier League 21 times while Asante Kotoko is the most successful club in the regard with 24 titles.





Watch the interview below





