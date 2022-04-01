Otto Addo opens up on meeting with Mohammed Salisu before Ghana vs Nigeria

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022
Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has opened up on his meeting with Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu after being appointed to lead the Ghana national team for the FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.
According to Otto Addo, it is easier for outsiders to say that Mohammed Salisu doesn't have Ghana at heart and is not interested in playing for the Black Stars but the player has a lot of genuine concerns that need to be addressed.
The former Ghana international stated that it is not within his rights to come out with the issues after meeting the player two months ago when he was the assistant coach to Milovan Rajevac.
"I got to know Mohammed (Salisu) when I went to Southampton two months ago to meet, we had very good talks and it will take longer for you to understand him. I don't want to talk about it because it is his decision but as an outsider, it is easier to say that he doesn't want to come," Otto Addo said.
Otto Addo ended his statement by thanking Mohammed Salisu for opening up to him about his reasons for refusing call-ups and hope that he will one day join the Black Stars."
"But there are a lot of reasons and I understand him for his reasons, I appreciate him for making time for me and explaining his part to me and I hope that the time will come."
Questions about whether Mohammed Salisu will finally join the Black Stars after several failed attempts by officials of the Ghana Football Association and past coaches have intensified after the country's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The defender who has the most interceptions in the English Premier League this season is yet to be capped by Ghana after several attempts from coaches and officials of the Ghana Football Association.