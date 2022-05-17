Otto Addo opens up on coaching Black Stars long term

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has implied that he is not ready to take up the Black Stars job on a permanent basis.



The Borussia Dortmund technical team member believes being a national team coach requires staying in the country.



According to the former Black Stars winger, he sees himself in Germany for the next years to come.



“I think, as a national coach, you should live in the country you work for in the long term. Though many things can be organized and delegated from afar for a certain period. But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years," he told transfermktde, posted by sports journalist Saddick Adams.



Otto Addo led Ghana to eliminate Nigeria in the playoffs round to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Together with an interim technical team of Chris Hughton, Groegre Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani they orchestrated Ghana's qualification for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.



After qualifying Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo called on the Ghana FA to maintain the technical bench for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking with Hamburger Abendblatt podcast earlier this month- May 2022, Otto said he has gotten permission to continue the Black Stars job.



“I have received permission from Dortmund,” he said as quoted by graphic.com.gh.



At the moment, the Ghana FA is yet to confirm Otto and the three other technical personnel on another interim duty.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Whereas in the 2023 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers, Ghana are in Group E of the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



The qualifiers series is set to start in June 2022.