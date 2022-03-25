You are here: HomeSports2022 03 25Article 1499675

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Otto Addo names starting XI for Nigeria game

Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Amartey are some of the big names in Ghana's starting eleven to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Coach Otto Addo has entrusted Ghana's qualification in the hands of these players as he believes they will fetch us the needed victory.

In defence, Jojo Wollacott starts ahead of Richard Ofori as Amartey and Djiku partners in defence.

Thomas Partey, Kudus and Baba Iddrisu are the midfield trio with Jordan, Afena Gyan and Issahaku in attack.

See the team below



