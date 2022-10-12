Otto Addo is not brave enough to bench Dede Ayew or Jordan Ayew – Countryman Songo

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman, better known as Countryman Songo, believes coach Otto Addo does not have enough courage to bench Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew in the Black Stars.



According to him, although it is evident that Andre Ayew no longer has enough strength to start matches for the Black Stars, coach Otto Addo still cannot bench the Al-Sadd player because he is not brave.



“I hear Ghanaians say Dede Ayew is now old, but if it was an experienced coach, he would have known how to use him to start from the bench or start and get substituted, but he doesn’t have the courage,” Songo said on his show on Adom TV.



He explained that Ghana needs a coach as confident as Erik Ten Hag who can bench world-class players like Ronaldo and wouldn’t budge if he is criticized.



“Before you make calls that Dede should be benched check if your coach is experienced like Manchester United’s coach who was courageous enough to bench Ronaldo,” he stated adding, “I dare this trainer scout bench, Dede.”



Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew have been consistently named in Ghana’s matches despite their deep in performance.



