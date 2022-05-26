You are here: HomeSports2022 05 26Article 1546724

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo is making the same mistakes - Social media users react to Black Stars squad

Ghanaians have lashed out at Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo after releasing his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A section of Ghanaians feel disappointed after learning about some players they feel did not merit call-ups.

Many believe the Ghana Football Association(GFA) forced the players on the German-based gaffer.

Among the names mentioned are Mubarak Wakaso, Benjamin Tetteh, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Baba Rahman.

Otto Addo officially announced named his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.

The team will also take part in a four nations tournament in Japan scheduled for June 2022.

