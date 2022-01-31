Otto Addo is just a second coach for Dortmund – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

GFA sack Milovan Rajevac



Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has kicked against the calls for the Ghana Football Association to appoint Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars.



The Black Stars head coach role became vacant after the GFA sacked Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s worst-ever performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.



However, with reports that GFA Kurt Okraku and other officials are in Germany for a meeting with Otto Addo over the Black Stars job, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu does not see the latter as the best fit for Ghana.



According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Otto Addo is just an assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund and cannot be the right man for the Black Star.



"Chris Hughton is a coach who knows how to build with average materials, and that's Ghana's situation now. Our materials are not good, so we need Chris to weld. Otto Addo is just a second coach for Dortmund," he said in an interview on Angel FM.



According to reports, Otto Addo is the choice of the Ghana Football Association while the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports is pushing for Christ Hughton to become the next Black Stars coach.





