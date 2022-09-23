Otto Addo is building an unbeatable team - GFA Communications Director

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum says Otto Addo is building a team that will be difficult for opponents to crack down on.



Otto Addo's side will be tested when they come up against Brazil in an international friendly at the Le Harve in France.



New players who switched nationality, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed, and other players are expected to make their debut for the team.



“I think we have a good team. I think we are building a very strong team. A team with Joseph Wollacot, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Ambrosius, Salisu, Dziku, Inaki Williams, Issahaku, etc,” the Communications Director told SVTV Africa.



"These are top professionals, and if you can build a team out of these names, you will be unbeatable. We have quality in the team. Age is on our side. On average, we have a team that has 22-year-olds. It indicates that the future is bright and the future stars tomorrow."



He added that he doesn’t expect any new additions to the team ahead of the World Cup.



“As things stand, I can confidently say no. We’ve gone through a long journey with the qualifications and have tested the players. I’m sure your question has to do with bringing in some of the players whose names have popped up, but as things stand, I don’t think that is likely to happen.



"I wouldn’t say when a player is doing well in Europe or the domestic front, he wouldn’t be given the chance. I’m not in a position to say that. Anything is possible,” Henry added.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 18:30GMT. The Black Stars will take on Nicaragua on Tuesday in another friendly game.



The games form part of Ghana's preparations for the 2022 World Cup which kick off from November 200 to December 18.