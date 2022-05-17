Otto Addo invites Dauda Mohammed for AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Ghana to play Japan, Chile in international friendly



Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed has reportedly earned a called up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) qualifiers.



A report filed by sports journalist, Saddick Adams, suggests the Cartagena forward will join the national team for the upcoming international break.



"Striker Dauda Mohammed has been invited by Ghana for the Afcon Qualifier vs Madagascar and Republic Central Africa. Also Japan and Chile (friendlies). According to his club Cartagena," Saddick Adams tweeted.



The Black Stars since eliminating Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March will be in action against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June 2022.



Ghana are in Group E of the AFCON qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



In addition to the qualifiers, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are expected to confirm the appointment of an interim technical body of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani before the international break begins.







Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







