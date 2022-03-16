Otto Addo invites 27 players for Nigeria clash - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has reportedly invited twenty-seven players for the FIFA World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, footballmadeinghana.com has reported.
Ghana will play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the final qualifying round of 2022 FIFA Cup on March 25 for the first leg before travelling to play the second leg four days later.
The stakes are high for the Black Stars technical bench as Otto Addo’s future as Black Stars coach depends largely on his ability to qualify for the World Cup.
Otto Addo according to footballmadeinghana.com has named four goalkeepers, eight defenders, ten midfielders, and five attackers as his Black Stars squad for the big game against Nigeria.
Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen on the other hand has named his twenty-five-man squad for the game as Ghanaians still await the announcement of the Black Stars squad.
Meanwhile, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said that they have intentionally delayed the release of the Black Stars squad for the FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.