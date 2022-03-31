Otto Addo insists on Salisu, Mensah as backup for Djiku, Amartey but GFA cancels out Salisu

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Officials of the Ghana Football Association have totally cancelled out Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu after he rejected an invitation to join the Black Stars squad for the just-ended World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



The FA Spokesperson Henry Twum Asante said on Citi that the FA will now concentrate on those who have shown readiness to play for the country.



Reports say Coach Otto Addo wants to give him one last chance ahead of the World Cup as an alternative to Djiku and Daniel Amartey.



Otto Addo wants to have options in Salisu and Jonathan Mensah ahead of the World Cup.



Coach Otto Addo is to be readying his plan for the World Cup which will be submitted to the FA. Included in the plan is the future of Mohammed Salisu.





The spokesperson of the FA, Henry Asante Twum said on Citi that the FA have made overtures at Salisu on five occasions but the defender has rejected all the appeals.







Ahead of the AFCON, he was sent an invite to join the team’s training camp in Doha, Qatar but turned down the invitation at the time.



The Southampton defender failed to honour his debut Black Stars call-up in 2019 citing injury problems.



Last year, former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor admitted that the Ghana Football Association had made contact with Salisu concerning playing for Ghana.



However, the association’s effort was deemed unsuccessful with the 22-year-old rejecting the opportunity.



The Southampton defender has stated emphatically that he isn't ready to honour national team duties.



