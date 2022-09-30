Otto Addo hails qualities of Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has heaped praise on winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku following his exploits during international break.



The former Ghana U-20 solitary strike propelled Ghana to a 1-0 win against Nicaragua on Tuesday evening in Lorca, Spain.



It was a trademark goal for the former Dreams FC star as he recorded his first goal for the Black Stars.



Despite praising Issahaku, he has advised him to be patient and precise with his finishing.



"He is a very good winger with a very strong shot, but sometimes he needs to be more patient and precise when finishing instead of trying to shoot from anywhere",



Revealing how he prepared the Sporting CP youngster for the Nicaragua’s game, he said, "I told him that he should feel free to bet on one against one; he could try to play behind the opponents' backs; if he had the opportunity to use his left foot gently, when he does, he finds it easier to be precise in his shot in order to score,” he said.



The former Ghana U20 star has capped 13 times for the Black Stars since his debut last year.