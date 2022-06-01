Otto Addo eyeing first Ghana win against Madagascar

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo has set sights on his first win as Black Stars coach ahead of the game against Madagascar.



The former Ghana player is leading the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the team set to play Madagascar on Wednesday at the Cape Coast stadium.



Addo and his team have been preparing since Saturday and will want to start the qualifiers on a winning note.



His first two games in charge saw Ghana secure a ticket to the World Cup despite drawing in both matches against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



“Anything is possible in football, of course we are the favorite but anything can happen. The energy is good at training, everyone wants to play and that’s the same energy we are bringing tomorrow,” coach Otto Addo told the press.



“I adapt to the opponent, I take a close look at the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent, and based on that I play a system so it’s flexible. I have many styles,” added Otto Addo.



The Black Stars will host Madagascar at 7:00 Ghana time.