Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Nigeria

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Black Stars interim manager Otto Addo has reportedly dropped seven players who were with the team and took part in the 33rd CAF Africa Cup of Nations held last month in Cameroon.



According to reports, the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach has axed seven players who were part of the Black Stars squad that participated in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations from the squad ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria later this month.



China-based midfielder Mubarak Wakaso who could not kick a ball at the Afcon due to injury has been reported missing in the team.



Ghana captain Andre Ayew who is serving a two matches suspension due to a red card he was shown against Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon will miss the game.



Former Ghana U-20 and Dreams FC defender Philimon Baffour who has joined Portugal Secunda Liga side Rio Ave has been shown the exit door with Real Tamale United FC captain and midfielder David Abagna Sandan also missing from the team.



Former Ghana U-20 star and current Yeni Malatyspor striker Benjamin Tetteh has been dropped following his ban by CAF after he was captured on camera for hitting a Gabonese player at the Afcon after Ghana’s 1-1 stalemate against the Panthers.



Other players like Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye and St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi for poor run of performance.



The Saint Gallen shot-stopper, in particular, has been constantly conceding goals (44) in 23 games in the Swiss Premier League



According to reports, In-form Aduana Stars striker Bright Agyei and Bechem United forward Augustine Okrah as well as Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu are been monitored for a call up.



Ghana will play Nigeria on March 25 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before they travel to Abuja for the return fixture four days after the first leg for a place in the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.