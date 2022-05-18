Otto Addo doubts St Pauli could keep in-form Daniel Kofi Kyere

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup



2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drew in Group H of FIFA World Cup





Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has said he doubts Daniel Kofi Kyere will continue at St Pauli following his brilliant performance this season.



Kyere has had a season to remember with 24 goals involvement in the Bundesliga 2 and also helped Ghana secure a ticket for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Reacting to the players' form, Otto Addo said it will be difficult to express how good Kyere has been in the 2021/2022 season.



"In view of his performances in the current season, a lot would have to happen to Daniel-Kofi Kyere for me to say," he said as quoted by transfermarkt.de.



"The boy did not only inspire in the 2nd Bundesliga but has also done very well in the national team recently," he added.



Kofi Kyere has popped up on the radar of many clubs in the soon to open summer transfer window.



Addo believes with Kyere's season, the possibility of the midfielder staying at Pauli is low.



"I'm reluctant to lean out the window, as I said, there are still six months to go, but of course, he'll normally be there - he's just too strong for that."



The 26-year-old midfielder scored 22 goals and provided 21 assists, but could not guide Pauli to secure promotion.



According to reports, the midfielder is closing in on a move to Bundesliga side Freiburg.