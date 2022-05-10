Otto Addo, Chris Hutton, others will be maintained for Black Stars job - GFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup



Black Stars eliminate Nigeria from World Cup playoff



Otto Addo leads Ghana to Qatar 2022



Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has stated that they will maintain the technical handlers used for the FIFA World Cup play-offs.



With the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations set to begin in June 2022, Ghanaians await the GFA to appoint substantive coaches for the Black Stars.



This is because the technical handlers used for the World Cup playoffs were appointed on a temporary basis.



But Henry has assured the public that negotiations with all the four technical team members namely head Coach Otto Addo, Technical Advisor Chris Hutton, and assistants; Masaud Didi Dramani and George Boateng have been completed and the official announcement is imminent.



“Clubs who own these individuals have been engaged, we have crossed that carpet, the individuals involved have been engaged and we have crossed that carpet as well, we are talking figures. Figures that include tenure and terms and period of engagement, that is where we are now,” he said on Kumasi-based Luv FM.



Speaking about the remuneration packages for the aforementioned personalities, he stated that they can not unilaterally decide without the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



“In talking figures, the GFA is not alone, we do it with the Ministry. Yesterday, we met with the Minister on some other issues, but we still engaged him on this matter and the Minister asked for formal communication in that regard. The General Secretary is working on it and in the coming days, we will iron out all the nitty-gritty and the minor issues and once all is done and agreement is reached, there will be an official communication from the FA,” he stated.



Otto Addo, Chris Hutton, Masaud Didi Dramani, and George Boateng led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after knocking out the Super Eagles of Nigeria with the away goal rule.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







