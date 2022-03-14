Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, others decided to delay Black Stars squad - Exco member reveals

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Tony Aubyn, has explained why the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs is yet to be announced.



Aubyn revealed that the announcement of the squad has been delayed at the discretion of the technical team, made up of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani.



Speaking to Starr FM, the football administrator asserted that the Black Stars management committee back the decision by the technical team to stall the announcement.



“The reason why the squad has not been released is a technical decision backed by management,” he said.



“We recently formed the technical team and the management team and I’m sure they have a reason why and they have their own timelines. It is for a good reason,” he added.



Although he is part of the Exco, Tony Aubyn said he has no clue as to when the squad will be announced.



“I cannot explain even though I’m in the EXCO. We have given them the responsibility to the technical team. I believe that the squad will be announced soon and I can’t tell how soon because I don’t know the timeline,” he added.



Meanwhile, Nigeria announced their squad for the crucial doubleheader on March 4, 2022.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.