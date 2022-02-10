Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, other appointments a ‘short term decision’ - GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

The Ghana Football Association has reiterated that the appointment of Coach Otto Addo and other members of the technical team is an interim measure as the Black Stars prepare to face Nigeria in the World cup qualifiers.



In an interview with Angel FM, GFA Head of Communications, Henry Asante Twum, said, the FA will take a final decision on the appointment of a permanent head coach after the two matches in March with Nigeria.



He further detailed that the GFA had developed a short, medium and long term plan to ensure it selects the best coach for the Black Stars on a permanent basis.



“We have mentioned in the press statement that it is a team we have put together for the two matches against Nigeria. After the decision to fire Milo, we needed to come up with a short, medium, and long-term plan. The short-term plan is to get someone who has foreknowledge of the team to take over. After the two matches, then you go into your medium-term and long term.



"The medium-term is that if we qualify for the World Cup after the two matches, we would have up to like 8 months from March to November to prepare. Again 2023 AFCON qualifiers will be in June so you will have about 4 months or so then your medium-term plan will kick in. You will have a lot of time to look at things and then take a decision into finding a long term replacement for the team so as I speak this decision is a short term decision,” Henry Asante Twum said.



GFA on Wednesday, February 9, confirmed the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach while former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton will act as the Technical Advisor to the team.



Other members of the new technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



Chris Hughton will provide technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.