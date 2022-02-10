Otto Addo, Chris Hughton appointment ‘total waste - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022
Leader of the World Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh believes that THE appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach and Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor is a 'complete waste of resources'.
The Reverend Minister claims that the Ghana Football Association erred by bowing to pressure from government to find a slot for Chris Hughton despite appointing Otto Addo as the Black Stars coach.
“I think getting two coaches at this time and all those titles is a total waste. It is a way of compromising because the Ministry wanted Chris Hughton and the FA wanted Otto, so it’s a clear issue of compromise,” Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh stated on the GTV breakfast show.
He also questioned the Ghana Football Association on why they needed to appoint four people for the job when they could have given the job to one person and give him the needed support.
“Why are we employing all these people at once, why can't we employ one of them and give the person the support he needs to succeed?
The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, announced the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach while former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton will act as the Technical Advisor to the team.
Meanwhile, Otto Addo will be assisted by Aston Villa’s U-23 coach, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who is currently the technical director of Right to Dream Academy.