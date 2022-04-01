Otto Addo, Black Stars squad must be maintained after a great show – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is advocating for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to maintain the current Black Stars set-up.



According to him, the senior national team led by Otto Addo as its head coach must be kept together following their great show in the playoff of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Ghana national team after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja last Tuesday secured qualification to this year’s world cup courtesy of the away goal rule.



Speaking to Asempa FM this evening, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lauded the Black Stars team, stressing that the players made everyone proud.



“I want to first congratulate the Ghana Black Stars for qualifying to the World Cup. They made all of us extremely proud,” the North Tongu MP added.



Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has appealed to the Ghana FA to maintain the current Black Stars squad and the technical team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be stage in Qatar.



“Coach Otto Addo and the whole technical team should be maintained after such a great show,” he said.



This is the view of Ghana President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.