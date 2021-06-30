Ostersunds FK captain Samuel Mensiro wears rainbow armband in friendly victory against AIK Stockholm

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ostersunds FK defender Samuel Mensiro took to the pitch in Norrtälje wearing a rainbow-coloured armband for his team’s pre-season friendly encounter against AIK Stockholm on Monday.



Mensiro wore the rainbow-coloured armband to show solidarity with the LGBTQ communities during Pride Month.



The armband raised a few eyebrows amongst the large fans in Norrtälje where the game took place.



On the business end of the afternoon, the Red and Black lads proved their mettle with a 1-0 victory, courtesy a 26th-minute goal by Felix Hörberg.



Mensiro and his compatriots Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin played full throttle for Ostersunds FK.



The Jämtkraft Arena club are gearing up for the upcoming Swedish Allsvenskan which is set to begin on Saturday, July 3.



Ostersunds FK will kick-start their campaign with an away clash against Degerfors.