Osman Bukari’s side Red Star Belgrade miss out on Champions League qualification

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari could not help Red Star Belgrade secure qualification to the UEFA Champions League after they lost 5-4 on aggregate to Maccabi Haifa in the playoffs.



Bukari, who was handed a starting role in the second leg on Tuesday evening, created some of the best chances in the game for Red Star Belgrade.



Aleksandar Pesic scored the first goal for Red Star before Mirko Ivanic got the second with an assist from Presic.



Maccabi Haifa were awarded a penalty which was saved, but they managed to score from a rebound through Daniel Sundgren.



With the game almost set for extra time, Red Star player Milan Pavkov scored an own goal which sealed the qualification for Maccabi Haifa to play in the UCL.



Red Star Belgrade lost the first leg by 3-2 in a game where Osman Bukari grabbed an assist.



The pacey Ghanaian winger made four appearances in the UCL qualifiers and scored 3 goals with 2 assists in total.



The former FC Nantes player has so far made 5 appearances in the league and contributed to 4 goals already.



Osman Bukari will play the UEFA Europa League with Red Star Belgrade after missing out on the UCL.



JNA/KPE