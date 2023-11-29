Osman Bukari's Champions League run ends after Red Star Belgrade's defeat to Young Boys

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Osman Bukari's impressive run in the UEFA Champions League has come to an end after Red Star Belgrade's 2-0 defeat to Young Boys on Tuesday night in the group stage round 5 match.



The result leaves the Serbian giants bottom of the Group G standings, with no chance of getting out of the group even if they beat leaders Man City in their final group game.



Leipzig, in second, have 9 points and red Star will not be able to surpass them even if they win their last game of the group stage.



Bukari made a dazzling entrance into the competition for Red Star by scoring against the reigning champion Manchester City and adding another goal against Young Boys.



However, the aspirations of the former Nantes player in the Champions League have now dwindled to mere fantasy.



Despite this setback, Red Star Belgrade still harbors a chance to compete in the Europa League if they manage to defeat Manchester City at home and if RB Leipzig secures a convincing victory at home against Young Boys.