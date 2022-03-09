Osman Bukari reacts to playing against PSG stars Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in France

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has reacted after playing against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the French Ligue 1.



The enterprising winger featured when Nantes shockingly defeated the French giants mid February.



Nantes clinched a 3-1 victory at home with Bukari being one of the best players for Nantes as he created the second goal.



Bukari was deployed in an unnatural right wing-back position but he did very well. He frustrated Brazilian star Neymar and tormented PSG defence with his pace.



After playing against World-class players Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, Bukari has expressed his excitement



“Playing against PSG wasn’t an easy task, so beating them made us very happy and proud” he told Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com.



“I was personally happy after playing against Messi, Mbappe and Neymar” he said.