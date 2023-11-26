Osman Bukari reacts after inspiring Red Star Belgrade to victory over Vojvodina in Serbia

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international Osman Bukari has expressed his excitement after leading Red Star Belgrade to victory against Vojvodina in the Serbian top-flight on Saturday.



The Black Stars winger was called action when his outfit locked horns with Vojvodina at the Karadjordje Stadium.



Bukari, who is enjoying an amazing season in Serbia showcased his scoring prowess, netting twice to secure a crucial away win for his outfit in the week 16 clash.



After the game, Bukari took to social media to express his joy after inspiring his side to secure maximum points in the away fixture.



“An important win, we keep going.????⚪️Alhamdullilah for everything!????????” he wrote on X



The Ghana international wasted no time to break the deadlock for the visitors after hitting the back of the net just three minutes into the game before Radomir Milosavlje equalized for the hosts in the 12th minute.



Despite the setback, Bukari wasn't done making an impact. In the 27th minute of the first half, he delivered a fantastic finish that proved the decisive goal, securing a 2-1 victory for Red Star Belgrade.



Bukari's goal tally for the season now stands at five, accompanied by three assists in 12 appearances.