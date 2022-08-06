Osman Bukari is doing better for Red Star Belgrade than he did for Nantes last season

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Osman Bukari is currently the most in form striker in Serbia. Bukari has quickly also gotten into the good books of the Red Star Belgrade fans.



In the Uefa Champions League against Pjunik, the fast-footed Osman Bukari played the key role, he had too much free space in the Armenian team's half, which he used abundantly, and scored a hat-trick, with one assist and one canceled goal.



This is his best game since joining Red Star Belgrade, as he now has five goals and two assists in five games.



When we compare it to Bukari's entire last season in Nantes, we can see that the 23-year-old Ghanaian attacker is already doing better in Red Star than he did in the 26 games he played in Nantes. He only scored two goals and had four assists in 26 games.



Bukari began the 2020/21 season with Trencin, then moved to Belgian Genk, where he played 39 matches. He scored six goals and added seven assists, and he is on the verge of exceeding that total in Red Star's jersey.