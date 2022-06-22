Osman Bukari is a classic winger with excellent dribbling abilities – Red Star Belgrade sports director

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Red Star Belgrade sports director, Mitar Mrkela has praised new signing Osman Bukari, insisting that he is an excellent winger with great dribbling and speed.



The Serbian giant on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, completed the signing of the attacker to strengthen its squad for the next football season.



Speaking to the media team of the club, sports director Mitar Mrkela said the club is delighted with the signing of Osman Bukari.



He said the club now has a player it has not had for a very long time.



“Today we present the second reinforcement in the transition period - Osman Bukari, a player who comes from Ghent. He was on loan in Nantes last season. He is the profile of a football player we have not had in the team so far, he is a classic winger with excellent dribbling and great speed,” Mitar Mrkela said as quoted on the website of Red Star Belgrade.



The club sports director added, “I expect that we will get what we haven't had so far on the right side - breakthrough and a lot of assists. I believe that he will quickly fit into the demands of Dejan Stanković and I expect that with Bukari we will be stronger as a team than we have been so far”



Osman Bukari, 23, has joined Red Star Belgrade for a fee of 2 million euros.