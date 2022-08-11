Osman Bukari helps Red Star Belgrade to earn 12 million euros after UCL qualification success

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Osman Bukari is continually receiving applause from fans of Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.



The talented forward joined the Serbian giant this summer in a move from KAA Gent.



Since marking his debut, Osman Bukari has been nothing short but exceptional for his new club.



Over the last two weeks, the pacey winger has played crucial roles for his team in the Uefa Champions League qualification stage.



In the first leg of a tie against Pyunik from Armenia, Osman Bukari netted a sensational hat-trick to lead Red Star Belgrade to a 5-0 win.



On Tuesday night, the forward featured for Red Star when the team won 2-0 to complete a 7-0 aggregate victory.



With that win propelling Red Star Belgrade to advance to the last stage of the UCL qualification, the Serbian league champions have earned a whopping 12 million euros.



