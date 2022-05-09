Osman Bukari features as Nantes lift French Cup for first time in 22 years

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger Osman Bukari was in action for Nantes in their 1-0 win over Nice to clinch French Cup for the first time in 22 years on Saturday.



The 23-year-old climbed off the bench to replace Nigeria international Moses Simon in the 73rd minute of the game at the Stade de France.



Ludovic Blas scored the only goal from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half after Hicham Boudaoui handballed in the area.



Nice came closest to equalising when Andy Delort's effort was cleared off the line by Andrei Girotto late on.



It is the fourth time Nantes have won the French Cup and their first major trophy since 2001's Ligue 1 title.



It also means a place in the Europa League next season, their first European campaign for 20 years.



Bukari has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Nantes this season, scored two goals and provided three assists in the process.



The pacy winger joined the French Ligue 1 side from Belguim Jupiler Pro League side KAA Gent on a season-long loan deal.



