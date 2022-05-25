Osman Bukari earns Black Stars call-up for 2023 AFCON qualifiers - Nantes confirm

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nantes returns to Gent after a loan spell at Nantes



GFA confirm the appointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023AFCON qualifiers



Nantes winger, Osman Bukari, has earned a call-up for Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The club have confirmed that the young forward has been invited to the yet-to-be announce Black Stars squad.



The Gent winger who was on loan at Nantes was involved in 6 goals, scored 2 and provided 4 assists in 24 appears in the French Ligue 1.



His assists ranked him third on the list of most assists by Nantes players in the just ended French top-flight season.



Meanwhile, GFA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, confirmed that interim technical of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, Geroge Boateng and Mas-Ud Dramani has been maintained for the qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The FA in their announcement indicated that the quarter will announce their squad for the upcoming qualifiers and a four nations tournament in Japan soon.



Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.



Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.







Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











