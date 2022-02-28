Osman Amadu reveals he is happy to score against big club Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Osman Amadu, a winger for Legon Cities FC, was overjoyed to score against Hearts of Oak in their match week 18 match at the El Wak Stadium in Accra on Saturday.



After Isaac Mensah had given Hearts of Oak the lead in the 12th minute, the 17-year-old winger equalized for the Royals in the second half.



After the game the youngster took to social media to react to his goal:



“My name is Osman Amadu. As a young player from Division Two, I am extremely delighted to score against a big team like Hearts of Oak,”



The draw leaves Legon Cities at the 11th position with 22 points while Hearts of Oak occupy 6th place with 26 points.



Legon Cities will be hosted by RTU while Hearts of Oak play WAFA all in the matchday 19 games.



