Oshodi market on fire: Fire-fighters battle for Kairo to quench fire for di Lagos market

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Firefighters battle to quench fire wey burn for Kairo market for Oshodi, Lagos state south west Nigeria on Thursday night.



E no dey clear when or how di fire start.



Di Lagos state Emergency Management Agency later say dem finally put out di fire and no body die for di incident but fire burn plenti goods.



Dia tweet bin come as di federal fire service tok say dia men bin try battle to quench di fire and make pipo wey dey look clear road for dem to see chance to take battle di fire.



Our eye still dey dis tori. Make you refresh to get more info as we dey get them.