Osei Palmer details the role of Osei Kuffour, Kofi Amoah, Odofoley in his diqualification from 2019 GFA elections

Owner of Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer is convinced that former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour played no role in the decision by the defunct Normalization Committee to ban him from contesting the 2019 elections of the Ghana Football Association.



Palmer continues to hold the view that his ostracization from the polls was a well-orchestrated plan by members of the committee to favor their candidate.



He alleged that before the elections, a member of the committee held a meeting with one of the candidates to assure him of victory.



He claimed that after the elections, that particular member of the committee disclosed that his candidate won the elections.



Palmer insisted in the interview that he will not reveal the identity of the person as he is not vindictive.



“I had photographs of that person meeting one of the candidates on the 23rd of October prior to the election. I will never name that person because I’m not vindictive. Everything I stated is a fact. The person was a member of the Normalization Committee.



“After the elections, the person called a candidate and said my candidate won. The person had his candidate"



When pressed by the host if all three members of the committee were involved in the supposed plot, Palmer did not rule out the plausibility.



He however clarified that Osei Kuffour was not part but failed to rule Dr. Kofi Amoah and Naa Odofoley. He referenced a leaked audio of Dr Kofi Amoah allegedly making some statements about him to buttress his claim.



"It could be the three of them but definitely not Osei Kuffour was not involved. It could be both. he told Joy News.



Palmer justified that the GFA election was not ‘do or die' affair and that he contested because he was approached by some former executive committee members.



Palmer, it will be recalled was disqualified by the Vetting Committee of the FA for allegedly failing to pay a percentage of Joseph Paintsil’s transfer fee to Ferencvárosi Torna Club.



Another reason that also came up for mention was his claim that Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup because the Sports Ministry then failed to pay bribes to referees.



