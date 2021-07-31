Osei Bonsu on target for Caracas FC in 0-2 win over Lala FC

Sports News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Kwaku Osei Bonsu registered his third goal of the season for Caracas FC in their road win over Lala FC last Thursday in Venezuela Primera Division.



It was a hard earned victory for Caracas FC who struggled to find a chink in the armoury of their opponents until the 70th minute when Leonardo Flores broke the deadlock.



Osei Bonsu doubled Caracas's advantage in the 86th minute with a brilliant solo effort. Bonsu picked possession from a flicked header on the centre left ,surged forward to dribbled two defenders and then deceived two other to strike a bullet into the net.



The former Bechem United winger hhas three goals and four assists in 12 matches to his credit. Caracas are top of the Venezuela Primera division with 24 points by virtue of superior goal difference.