Oscars 2021: Five things wey you suppose know about di Award Show

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Academy Awards alias Oscars go hold on Sunday, 24th of April.



Dis award go be di first one wey go hold in person since di Coronavirus pandemic bin start for America.



Infact, di organisers don drag ear say dem no go accept any virtual call in..



Also, South Korean Parasite Director, Bong Joon Ho go dey to give awards, seing as na translator im take collect im own awards last year, e go make sense to watch.



Di event go feature for di parent company ABC channel, howeva Oscars go post hghlights of di event for dia website.



So wetin be some of di tins you fit dey ginger for dis year's Oscars?



E go get di first full in person awards



Since 2020, many of di Awards bin dey happun mostly virtually to keep pipo safe for di pandemic.



Howeva Oscars Organizers don prepare to venues for Los Angeles wey go host di event wey crowd don reduce to 170 guests.



Oscars bin warn nominees say dem no go collect any virtual acceptance speech even as dem don make arrangement for foreign nominees wey no go fit travel.



Chadwick Boseman fit win im only Oscar Nomination



Late Chadwick Boseman bin gbab im first nomination for di last movie wey im do before im die, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.



Dis go be di only Oscars e fit win and pipo don dey halla say an Oscar win go be big tin for Black American entertainment.



For dis Award season, e don gbab three awards for di feem wey include Best Actor for Critics Choice, Golden Globed and Screen Actors Guild.



Which kain tins go be first in history for di show



Di 93rd edition of di Awards go feature two new events for di first time a pre show and post show.



Di Pre-show wey dem call 'Oscars: Into the Spotlight' go show how movies take get di nomination.



And the post show 'Oscar After Dark' go feature interviews with di winners of di awards as dem dey hold dia statuette.



Performers for di Night



Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren go dey to perform di Original Songs wey dey nominated for di Oscars.



Tori be say dem no go do dia performances dem live, howeva dem already don pre-record am.



Tunisia fit join di list of African feems to win Oscars



Tunisia make dia mark for di Oscars dis year as di only African feem wey dey nominated under Nest International movie. Di feem name, 'The Man Who Sold His Skin'.



If e win, e go make Tunisia di fourth African kontri to win for di category along with Algeria's Z, Côte d'Ivoire's Black and White in Colour and South Africa''s Tsotsi.



