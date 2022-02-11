Osafo-Maafo told me to resign as GFA chairman - Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Former Ghana Football Association chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has named former Sports Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo as one of the persons who were against his decision to introduced new reforms during his reign.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe resigned from his position as the GFA chairman barely a year after being appointed by former President John Agyekum Kufour to replace the late Ben Kwoffie.



According to the Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, he resigned from his post during his impeachment process after he was told to vacate the office by then Sports Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo because he didn’t have the support of football people.



“Osafo-Maafo invited me during my impeachment and court case alongside, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Dr. Kofi Amoah, Fred Pappoe, and some other football people to discuss football.”



“Osafo-Maafo told me to step aside and he will find a place for me in the administration. I became angry and I refused to do it because he was not the one who appointed me so he cannot fire me. I left the meeting after banging the door behind me and resigned as GFA president days later,” he added on GTV Sports+



Nyaho Tamakloe was appointed as Ghana Football Association chairman by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2004.



He held the role for a year before Kwesi Nyantakyi took over and became the longest-serving GFA president in Ghana’s footballing history.



