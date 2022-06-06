Orlando Pirates wants €500k for Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah, rejects offer from European club 

Soccer News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South African giants Orlando Pirates have rejected an offer from a European club for Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah and are demanding a transfer fee of €500,000.



The former King Faisal forward has received interest from several clubs in Europe following an impressive season with Orlando Pirates.



The youngster following a slow start to the season following his move from Ghanaian outfit King Faisal at the start of the campaign, Peprah established himself as Pirates’ leading striker, finishing off the 2021/22 campaign with nine goals and one assist in 38 appearances for the Buccaneers.



He has been nominated for the Dstv Young Player of the Season for his performances.



The youngster has played a key role as Orlando Pirates reached the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.



According to sources, Pirates are hoping to keep the Ghanaian forward amid interest from clubs.



The club has recently received an offer for Peprah from a club in the Greek topflight; however, Pirates rejected the offer as it did not meet their financial evaluation of the player.



The source further revealed that Pirates’ asking price for Peprah is around €500,000 and the offer coming from Greece fell way below that figure.



