Orlando Pirates set to sign Joseph Amoah from Vitoria de Guimaraes

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

South Africa giants, Orlando Pirates are reportedly set to sign of Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah from Vitoria de Guimaraes.



Amoah was one of the consistent players at Vitoria de Guimaraes, making 27 league appearances and scored seven goals last season.



He helped the club finish 6th with 48 points, just three points below 5th placed Gil Vicente as they missed out on qualifying for UEFA Europa Conference League.



According to Tranfermarkrt, the 24-year-old contract with Portuguese outfit was due to expire in June 2023, but reports have since revealed that he has terminated his contract with the club.



He has travelled to South Africa and is expected to complete his move on a free transfer in the coming days.



Orlando Pirates have already confirmed the signings of defenders Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki, Eva Nga, Miguel Timm, Azola Matrose and Evidence Makgopa and it appears they will now be adding to the attack by bringing in Ghana's Joseph Amoah.



The Soweto giants have been busy in the market, trying to bolster their squad to ensure they challenge for the DSTV Premiership title they last won in the 2010/11.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







