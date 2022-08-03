Orlando Pirates pushing to sign versatile Edmund Arko-Mensah

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

South African giant, Orlando Pirates are doing everything to sign talented Ghanaian attacker Edmund Arko-Mensah to bolster its squad for the upcoming football season.



After a good campaign in the Premier Soccer League last season, Pirates have set sight on fighting for trophies in the 2022/23 season.



As a result, the club has kept its top players and also worked on bringing in quality players to augment its squad.



After six signings already, Orlando Pirates now want to sign Ghanaian winger Edmund Arko-Mensah.



The club is impressed with the versatility of the Ghanaian youth player and wants to secure his services from Finnish club FC Honka.



If the deal is completed, Edmund Arko-Mensah will join compatriots Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah to become the third Ghanaian at the South African club.