Orlando Pirates coach impressed with striker Kwame Peprah's progress

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Orlando Pirates co-coach, Mandla Ncikazi has been impressed by the progress made by Ghanaian youngster Kwame Peprah at the club.



Peprah is yet to open his goal-scoring account for the club after his move from King Faisal to the South African giants.



Despite the lack of goals, he has made nine appearances for the club, and Ncikazi believes the 20-year-old will take a bit of time to catch up.



"The South African game is not like any African game. He has been playing in Ghana in their league. Any foreign international needs adaptation," says Ncikazi



"You can count in any team. I still have to see an international player that will come from his country and adapt immediately. For the period that he has spent in our club, you can see the progress that he is making. We would love him to score but I think he has contributed better.



"Remember in the previous match he came out in the first half and in this match, he played the match to completion. He is a handful and defenders don’t like the type of striker that he is. Obviously, if the striker is not scoring then he must give an assist but again he contributes so well in set plays and I’m hopeful that shortly he is going to score."