Orlando Pirates boss jumps to the defense of Kwame Peprah after supporters backlash

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has defended Ghana forward Kwame Peprah following criticism from some session of the club fans.



The former King Faisal player, who finished his first season with Bucs as the team's joint top goal scorer with nine goals is yet to make impact in the ongoing campaign.



Peprah played 60 minutes against Chippa United before being replaced by Bienvenu Eva Nga as the Soweto giants failed to break the Chilli Boys' defence last Sunday.



He was an unused substitute in the previous match against Stellenbosch FC last Wednesday, as Eva Nga was preferred to start.



A session of the club fans wants Peprah dropped in subsequent games but the coach has jumped to his defense.



“Same like with the everybody else, I’m not going to individualise Peprah because he was the one who played today 60 minutes”



“He was sharing the field with 10 more players that all had situations, not all, but many of them had situations to score”



“Peprah is doing well and that’s why he is in the starting eleven. He has grown the level of confidence and like I said it is very difficult to score a goal, it is not easy, so little by little,” said the coach, speaking to journalists.