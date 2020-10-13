Press Releases of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Organising a befitting burial ceremony for the dead in Ghana

Transitions

“What is essential [when planning a funeral] is the life that was lived and the impact that life had on family and friends. To honor that unique life, the funeral must also be unique.’’ - Dr. Alan Wolfelt





A funeral gives friends and relatives an opportunity to express the love and respect they feel for someone who was important to them. Often, just seeing how much others care can help a family adjust to their loss.



For years, funerals have been a means of expressing our beliefs, thoughts and feelings.



It is also a celebration of a promotion, which has already taken place. The Bible says in 2 Corinthians 5:8 that “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”



Indeed, it is stressful and complicated to plan and organize a funeral event in Ghana, this is mainly as a result of the lack of the engagement of specialized event managers making most funerals turn out to be poorly organized.



Most often, bereaved families who want to engage the services of a funeral home often face the strong criticism that they are ‘expensive’ yet there is no evidence to back this claim of funeral homes being expensive. Ironically, funeral homes such as Transitions offer true value for money when you patronize their unique services. How?



Creating a unique and meaningful experience for you and your loved One



Renowned grief counselor, author, and educator, Dr. Alan Wolfelt, says, “What is essential [when planning a funeral] is the life that was lived and the impact that life had on family and friends. To honor that unique life, the funeral must also be unique. Over and over families tell me that the best funerals are those that are personalized.”



Transitions will help you plan and organize a service unique to your needs and values. Personalized funerals and memorials are on the rise everywhere. All that bereaved families and friends are looking for is a unique and a personal way to honor lost loved ones, and Transitions will work with you to create a meaningful and healing experience.



Our dedicated customer service personnel will listen to you carefully and educate you in areas where you lack knowledge as well as offer helpful options and explain the benefits and pitfalls of each option.



Good location, facility, and services



Transitions has an easily accessible location for a funeral service located at Haatso asore junction.



Our facilities are clean and well-kept, (hearse, the chapel, décor, space for visitation, viewing, or reception, car park etc.) that is if your plans require such spaces.



We stand tall in providing services such as Removal, Embalming, Storage, Washing, dressing and Beautification, Hearse, Casket and Casket Trolley, fully furnished air-conditioned chapel, Dedicated event coordinator, Provision of PPEs (To be provided during the COVID-19 period)

At Transitions, we always consider the elements you want to be a part of the funeral service and meet those desires at no extra cost.





Caring and compassionate staff



As with any business you frequent, you should expect to be treated with kindness. However, this attitude should be especially true of funeral home staff since families are facing a difficult time in their lives. Excellent customer service and authentic sincerity constitute a large part of transitions’ reputation, which is one reason these two qualities are very important to us; our staff will always treat you well and with consummate professionalism.





Utilizes Up-to-uate technology



Transitions uses up-to-date technology to enhance its services, a strong social media presence, creating and updating their websites, helping families create memorial videos, or offering webcasting services, providing online funeral planning services, Online funeral streaming (to viewers globally), Online donations among others.



So, you see, there’s real value in doing business with transitions, no doubt we are the funeral people.



No matter what your wishes, only TRANSITIONS can accomplish them.

Transitions, the funeral people

