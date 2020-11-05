Press Releases of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Orca Deco

Orca Deco wins Best Decor, Design Company award

Orca Deco adjudged best decor and design company at the 2020 Ghana Business Awards

Ghana’s leading furniture and décor company, Orca Deco, has been adjudged the ‘Best Decor and Design Company of the Year’ at the just ended 2020 Ghana Business Awards.



The Awards which recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors of industries in Ghana and provides the platform for individuals and companies that play significant roles in the growth and development of the business sector saw 307 businesses file nominations with 213 being shortlisted to receive awards.



Commenting on the award, Rayan Sharara, Managing Partner at Orca Deco (Ghana) Limited said that it was a privilege for Orca to win in such a coveted, respected and competitive category of the Ghana Business Awards.



According to him, this is evidence that Orca is indeed committed to its vision of providing world-class furniture, décor and design solutions to its customers.



Mr. Sharara further mentioned that Orca continuously strives to lead with creativity and innovation in the retail sector and that informs the quality and the unique nature of the products it offers to its numerous customers.



“We believe that every space, whether a home, an office or a kids playground ought to create a sentimental bond with users, that is why we provide furniture and décor items that create lasting memories among families and work colleagues,” he added.



He revealed that Orca’s heightened reputation in the retail industry stems from the fact that it provides value-added services to corporate clients and individuals by giving them customised 3D designs for projects plus professional interior decoration services as part of the company’s business solutions to ensure those office and home setups are breathtaking.



"…Our well-planned showroom layouts typify our expertise and desire to ensure that our customers have good user experiences in-store and are also able to create the same in their respective spaces," he noted.



Mr. Sharara expressed Orca’s appreciation to the hardworking staff and management for their hard work which culminated in this enviable national recognition and lauded the efforts of the company’s interior decorator, Emelia Jane Hamidu.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.