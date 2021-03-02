Press Releases of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: MTN Ghana

Opera, MTN extend their partnership in Ghana bringing millions of users online with new free browsing program

Samuel Addo, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana

Today, the Norwegian browser developer Opera and leading telecommunication operator MTN, announced the extension of their partnership in Ghana and celebrated it with the re-launch of a new Free Browsing program.



The new free browsing program provides MTN customers in Ghana up to 1.5 GB of monthly free data when they browse with the popular Opera Mini browser.



“We are glad to extend our partnership with MTN in Ghana and we look forward to bringing more people online in 2021, said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile Browsers at Opera.



“At Opera we believe that access to the web should be a universal right, therefore we decided to work with MTN in Ghana under the shared vision of bringing more people online by offering affordable access to the web through the Opera Mini browser.



Customers of MTN who have Opera Mini installed on their mobile devices will be able to start browsing for free. With free browsing, MTN customers can make more online purchases, check on the latest news, or simply find entertainment content they want or are interested in.



“As MTN Ghana works to become a Digital Operator, we are conscious of the customer experience we deliver in our digital services. Together with Opera, we enable our customers with access to more online content so they keep engaged with their devices without worrying too much about their data expenses”, Sam Addo, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana said. “We are excited about this partnership with Opera and we look forward to more offers to delight our customers”, he added.



Opera Mini is a small, fast and powerful browser. It comes with unique features such as Data Compression, Offline File Sharing and built-in Ad-blocker.



Opera Mini also enables access to free eBooks through the Worldreader speed dial and the music catalogue of the Kenyan music-streaming service-Mdundo allowing users to stream or download music through the Opera Mini browser.



Today, Opera Mini is the browser of choice for over a 100million people around the world who choose it over pre-installed browsers on Android mobile devices.



To enjoy the benefits of the free browsing package, MTN customers will have to install Opera Mini on their mobile Android devices. MTN customers who are not yet Opera Mini users, can download the app for free on Google Play Store.



The free browsing package is capped to 50MB per day and it covers browsing only while video streaming and file download will attract normal data charges.



MTN’s partnership with Opera supports the digital drive of the business to achieve its vision ‘to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to its customers’.



Other digital interventions introduced for individuals and business is the Unlimited Business Broadband targeted at Small and Medium Enterprises, (SMEs), Small/Home Offices (SOHOs) as well as other organizations. MTN Business continues to offer solutions that enable individuals and businesses to access telecommunication services.



Visit https://broadband.mtn.com.gh/business or by call 100 for more information.