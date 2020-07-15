Press Releases of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Onua TV

Onua TV launches Odo Fever

On Saturday 11th July 2020, the nation’s fastest-growing local language channel, Onua TV launched another exciting programme; a reality dating show dubbed Odo Fever at its studios in Accra.



The launch event was hosted by veteran Ghanaian actor and broadcaster, Micky Osei Berko, popularly known as Dada Boat and Ohemaa Acheampomaa, of Onua TV’s Girlz Kasa fame.



Odo Fever is a programme for single ladies and gentlemen above eighteen years looking for an opportunity to find love and take things to the next level. Two bachelors will spend thirteen weeks with twelve ladies in a bid to know each other.



At the end of the season, the lucky bachelor out of the two will get to select one of the ladies as his partner.



During the unveiling of the contestants, Micky Osei Berko engaged them on their expectations, motivation for being part of the show, and their unique qualities that put them ahead of the other contestants.



Odo Fever airs on Onua TV this and every Saturday from 8PM to 10PM and repeated on Wednesdays at 8:30PM.

